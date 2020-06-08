Big Lakes Developmental Center helps clients work toward independent living

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Big Lakes Developmental Center in Manhattan is helping people with disabilities achieve independent living.

Each day, its clients are either learning something new or putting their current skills to use.

Big Lakes serves people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, but having a disability doesn’t stop their clients from living their best lives.

“People with disabilities have the same goals in life as everyone else,” President and CEO Lori Feldkamp said. “They want to be independent. They want a job. They want to learn. They want to do all the things that we participate in in the community and that’s what we do. We provide the support and conduit that lets them do that.”

They provide a variety of services for clients like their adult training center, where clients learn work skills and services.

“We have contracts with local businesses where we do work for them inside our building,” Day Services Director Liz Holle said. “We have competitive employment where we have clients that are working for other employers in the community. We provide job coaching and support.”

Working is a big part of becoming independent, but so are life skills and social skills.

“We also have community integration and support services where we work on activities of daily living and community access and really learning about social skills and communication,” Holle said.

While they might have had to make some adjustments over the past few months due to the coronavirus, any challenge their clients have faced has been met with positivity.

“They’re so wonderful and they always have a smile on their face and make coming to work not work,” Feldkamp said. “This is the most rewarding job that I’ve ever had.”

