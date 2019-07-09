Capper Foundation trains adults with disabilities on the job hunt

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local organization is showing adults with disabilities they can get jobs and become independent.

Garry Anderson works in the wood shop at the Capper Foundation, but he also has a second job doing housekeeping at a local hotel.

He said the Capper Foundation helped him get that job.

“It made me feel mature and adult,” Anderson said.

The manager of the adult day service, Chris Ostrander, said the wood shop prepares people with disabilities to get and keep a job.

“You know anybody can come here and learn how to sand,” Ostrander said. “The skills we teach are those soft skills so when you get to employment, you’re able to maintain that.”

But it wasn’t easy for Garry to prepare for the job.

“I had to learn how to get along with other people outside in the community,” Anderson said.

Ostrander said people with disabilities should live the same way as anyone else.

“There’s no reason for people with disabilities to live at this level of poverty,” Ostrander said. “They need to be out they need to be working. And they need to have the life that we have.”

The president of the Capper Foundation said they encourage people to do what excites them.

That’s why they have other programs where people can learn new skills, like small engine repair.

“We ask them ‘what is it that you would like to do? What are your hopes and dreams? What can we do to help make that happen?'” Jim Leiker said.

You can actually buy the pieces that people like Garry make in the wood shop at the Capper Creations gift shop.

The money made in the gift shop goes to help pay people like Garry and helps run the programs.

Even though Garry has a job outside Capper, he plans to stick around during his off time, which will help him continue to brush up on his woodworking.

The Capper Foundation is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you would like to stop by the wood shop.