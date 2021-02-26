Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest rehearses for return of 6th season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest Edition had rehearsals for its return to the Topeka Performing Arts Center, for its sixth season.

The previous show was postponed from November because of Covid-19. This is the Black History edition of the Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest and showcases the history of dance in the Black community.

“The Chocolate Nutcracker started on the east coast five years ago,” Steven Massey said, the founder and artistic director at Steven Massey Dance Theatre, as well as producer and director of the Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest. “The story is about a little girl named Clair who goes through a journey with a dream princess. This is the black history edition which is a totally different show. We changed a lot of the narrative to make it fit black history. It’s a Chocolate Nutcracker with an urban twist.”

The Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest Edition will be playing at TPAC on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at the door. Tickets are $10 for people under the age of 18, $20 for 18 and over. V.I.P. tickets are also available.

The recorded version of the Chocolate Nutcracker Midwest Edition will be available after the last performance here.