Christ the King Catholic Church ‘Rome Sweet Home’ goes virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Christ the King Catholic Church held its 6th annual Rome Sweet Home Fundraising event Saturday on the church grounds.

“This year threw us a bit of a challenge with COVID-19,” Kyle Grunert said, event chairperson. “Most of our events are now being held virtual. We have a lot of items in our auction and raffles including a grand prize of $10,000. Proceeds from this event will help our church our school and our early education center.”

This year’s fundraising event started with an outdoor mass, followed by a virtual auction. All the items available in the auction can be viewed and bid on through the Rome Sweet Home website.