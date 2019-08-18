Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Exchanging overnight storms with hot & humid weather
Top Stories
Friends and family search for answers after teen girl is shot and killed
Topeka Rodeo draws hundreds for ‘greatest show on dirt’
Dream come true: Topeka man opens barbershop in his old neighborhood
2 dead in Jefferson Co. crash
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Top Stories
Acuña yanked, Ortega slam lead Braves over Dodgers 5-3
Top Stories
Madison Keys rallies late to take 1st Cincinnati title
Kikuchi throws 2-hitter for 1st shutout, Mariners top Jays
Braves star Acuña pulled after failing to run out long drive
Josh McCown already fitting in well with Eagles
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
Clear the Shelters: Top Moments From Around the Country
Clear The Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Aug 18, 2019 / 02:45 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 18, 2019 / 04:16 PM CDT
View more videos at:
https://www.cleartheshelters.com
.
Trending Stories
Exchanging overnight storms with hot & humid weather
Friends and family search for answers after teen girl is shot and killed
Josh McCown already fitting in well with Eagles
Topeka Rodeo draws hundreds for ‘greatest show on dirt’
Dream come true: Topeka man opens barbershop in his old neighborhood
Clear The Shelters
Countdown
Adoptions Tracker