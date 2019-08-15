Jefferson Co. Humane Society offering half-off adoptions this weekend

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (KSNT) – A local animal shelter is overflowing with dogs, so the Jefferson County Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on Saturday.

The Humane Society is just one of many local shelters participating in the Clear the Shelters campaign.

The manager of the Humane Society said they are ready to pair you up with the best dog or cat for you.

“I know they come in and look and online is different than seeing them in person,” Amber Dixon, Manager of the Jefferson Co. Humane Society said. “So I always ask what are you looking for in a dog, and then try to match them up. Like if they want one that’s good with kids, then I direct them to the ones that are good with that.”

The shelter is open from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday.

In addition to the discounted adoptions, there will also be music, food and other fun stuff for kids throughout the day.

To see what animals are up for adoption and find the address of the shelter, click here.