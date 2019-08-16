Skip to content
KSNT News
Topeka
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
News Links
Local News
Kansas
National
International
Washington-DC
Your Local Election HQ
Entertainment
Education 21st Century
Health Check
Someone You Should Know
Cute Kid
Jefferson Awards
Our News Team
Top Stories
Greater Topeka Partnership CEO breaks down benefits of Plug and Play program
Top Stories
Manhattan City Commissioner kicks off US Senate campaign
Construction site scene of Wednesday mishap
Motorcycle crash closes traffic on north Shawnee County road
K-State leads nation in current football players with degrees
Weather
Interactive Radar
WeatherCam Network
Closings
Current Alerts
Weather App/Text Alerts
Kidcast
Sports
Local Sports
Football Frenzy
Full Court Press
Emporia State Hornets
Kansas Jayhawks
Kansas State Wildcats
Washburn Ichabods
Topeka Pilots Hockey
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Royals
Top Stories
Kobe: Nothing new to rivalry with Shaq
Top Stories
Nets’ Chandler suspended 25 games for positive drug test
7 soccer fans die in flash flood at Morocco match
K-State leads nation in current football players with degrees
Hurricane Dorian prompts move of Boise State-FSU game
Report It!
Contests
Community
Local Calendar
Photo Galleries
Your Wellness Network
Buy Local
NOTO
Adopt-A-Pet
Clear The Shelters
Watch
Live Stream
Newsfeed Now
KSNT – NBC
KTKA – ABC
KTMJ – FOX
Northeast Kansas CW
TV Schedule
FOX 43 News
FOX 43 News AM LIVE
FOX 43 News Cute Pets
FOX 43 News Pet Advice
About Us
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Hyfn Local Digital
DVD Request
Text Alerts
Mobile Apps
Email Updates
Page 2
Page 2 Advice
Page 2 Comics
Page 2 Fiction
Page 2 Food
Page 2 Book Reviews
Page 2 Movie Reviews
Search
Search
Search
NBC, Telemundo Anchors Who Helped Clear the Shelters
Clear The Shelters
by: Clear the Shelters
Posted:
Aug 16, 2019 / 03:55 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 29, 2019 / 02:03 PM CDT
View Full Story
Trending Stories
Construction site scene of Wednesday mishap
Motorcycle crash closes traffic on north Shawnee County road
A look into daycare safety after 3-year-old abuse case
After daring escape, suspects in slaying may be in Arizona
KU faculty protests higher visibility for Chick-fil-A
Clear The Shelters
Countdown
Adoptions Tracker