People Are Falling in Love With This Mustached Puppy

Clear The Shelters

by: Clear the Shelters

Posted: / Updated:

About Clear The Shelters

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

KSNT – Clear The Shelters – Map

Photos of a 5-week-old puppy from Dallas are going viral, thanks to her unique look.

Salvador Dolly is capturing a lot of attention around the country due to her adorable mustache that makes her look a lot like Spanish painter Salvador Dali.

Dolly was one in a litter of 11 puppies cared for by Dallas Animal Services and eventually Hearts & Bones rescue group.

Currently, Dolly, her siblings and her mother are living with a foster family in Dallas. To donate to the puppies, click here.

The pups are relaxing in a comfortable and safe home, while getting medical care and being monitored until they are old enough to be weaned (they’re still nursing). Hearts & Bones also has a location in New York City and will transport the puppies there in about a month.

Anyone interested in adopting Dolly, her litter mates or her mom, can apply here.

This story uses functionality that may not work in our app. Click here to open the story in your web browser.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear The SheltersCountdown

Adoptions Tracker