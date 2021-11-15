COVID-19 won’t stand in the way of this Kansas Christmas event anymore

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new Christmas tradition is coming back to Topeka, and now better than ever.

Local historical site Old Prairie Town is getting into the Christmas spirit this December. Plans are being finalized for the 2021 Family Christmas event, and organizers are going bigger than before.

“We’ll have cookies and cider in the cabin, Santa will be here, stories in the schoolhouse, and we’ll actually have live reindeer here this year,” Recreation Program Supervisor John Bell said.

Like many other things, the pandemic has changed what type of events can occur. Now with less COVID-19 restrictions compared to last December, Old Prairie Town’s staff said they’re looking forward to decorating the village once again.

“Its a great time to come out, gear up for the holidays and help our site be the best it can be,” Bell said.

For adults, county commissioners are allowing alcohol to be sold on the property. So, regardless of your age, there will be something for everyone.

The family Christmas event will be held at the Old Prairie Town on December 18th from 4 to 7 p.m. Tickets will cost $5 at the gate per person.