Cruisin’ the Capitol car show comes to downtown Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Downtown Topeka was alive with hundreds of people and hundreds of cool cars. Cruisin’ the Capitol Car Show is one of Downtown Topeka’s signature events. The car show is unique for many reasons, including that it is open to all makes, models, years, and styles with multiple variations of classic muscle cars, souped-up rides, vintage roadsters, and more!

This event is free to the public and goes from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

There is Live entertainment, food trucks, and beer gardens located throughout the event site.

Later in the evening the Celtic Fox held their Second Saturday Concert Series at 8th and Jackson with the classic rock band Chance Encounter.