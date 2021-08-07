Downtown parade kicks off Saturday’s Tall Corn Festival activities in Rossville

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rossville celebrated its annual Tall Corn Festival this weekend.

This year’s festival theme is “Come Grow with Us” and was held at the city park and in other downtown areas.

The festival began Friday afternoon with a Rossville High School band performance, a watermelon feed, corn eating contest and live music by Brit Stokes.

Saturday’s events included an early morning pancake feed and downtown parade, a talent show, and this year, the dedication of the ball field at Joe Campbell Memorial Field. The Rossville Rustlers 4-H Club provided a petting zoo in the park and a Saturday evening street dance with music provided by Departure and Kyle Austin.

The three-day event also included craft booths, horse rides, face painting, a dunk tank, bounce houses, a 5K run, softball tournament, crafts in the park, Topeka High Drumline, and a beer garden.

Sunday’s events include a communitywide worship service, softball in the park, a pool party at the Rossville Pool, and a horseshoe tournament in the park.