Downtown Topeka store entertaining with window displays

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local store is bringing back a downtown Topeka tradition.

The Vintage Fox opened in August 2019 and has something for just about everyone.

Another thing that makes the store unique is the window displays they create every month.

“People come by and they see it and they come in and tell us, you know, how much they love our window,” said Vintage Fox Owner Rebecca Ellsworth. “It just kind of reminds me of downtown back when everybody used to have window displays.”

She said they started planning for this Christmas’ window display last holiday season.

You can submit ideas for the window displays by letting them know in the store or by sending them a message to their Facebook page.