Emporia Christmas tradition continues after canceling last year due to COVID concerns

EMPORIA (KSNT) – A Kansas Christmas tradition is returning in 2021.

The Emporia Community Christmas Parade will be held Tuesday at 7 p.m. About 80 different floats will take to Emporia’s main downtown street.

It’s the 43rd year for the event.

“I think people are excited to see it back,” President and CEO of Emporia Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau Jeanine McKenna said. “They were disappointed last year that it was something we couldn’t do. But this just makes this year even more special, that we’re getting back to what is normal, what is a normal tradition of kicking off our holidays here in Emporia.”

The theme for this years parade “Cheer up dude, it’s Christmas!” is from the Grinch movie.

If you’re wondering about other parades, Topeka’s is Saturday while Manhattan’s is Friday.