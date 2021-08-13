Family Service and Guidance Center presents a hybrid Works of Heart art auction

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Family Service & Guidance Center held their annual Works of Heart fundraising event Friday evening at the Maner Conference Center.

The annual event included a social hour with jazz music, a preview of the auctions including a meet and greet with the artists and a silent and live auction. Auction items included professional artwork, photography, handcrafted jewelry, home décor and more.

“A lot of extra planning has gone into having an in-person event this year,” said Pam Evans, FSGC Director of Marketing & Development. “We’re limiting attendance to 225 instead of the usual 400 plus. Tables will be spread out, guests will be asked to socially distance and masks will be required.

Evans said, “The stars of the show are our Works of Heart Featured Artists: 13 talented FSGC client kids who have created colorful, exceptional artwork. In-person guests will have the opportunity to talk with our artists during a socially distanced meet-and-greet. Each of the Featured Artists will also have the chance to go on-stage with their art while it’s being auctioned off live. Watching them respond to the rising bids is always a highlight of the evening.”

Family Service & Guidance Center is a nonprofit community mental health center that serves approximately 12,000 northeast Kansas children, adolescents and families each year with a full range of mental health care services to treat anxiety, depression, ADHD and other common mental health challenges.

The event was also live-streamed. To register and view the livestream Friday night go to bidpal.net/FSGCart.