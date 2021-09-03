First Friday Art Walk brings mix of live music, art galleries and shopping opportunities to NOTO

TOPEKA (KSNT) – September’s First Friday Art Walk brings a mix of live music, art galleries and shopping opportunities to the NOTO arts district in North Topeka.
First Friday activities included Contemporary Bluegrass music on the Red Bud Stage, Tyler Gregory playing at Dirty Girls Adventures, Topeka-based musicians Elvin Graves and Riley Voth, a.k.a SO3 at the Norseman Brewery, 13 parks, 13 artists at Stephen Smith Art gallery, and plenty of face paintings, street artists and, of course, shopping for patrons to enjoy.