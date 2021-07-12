Flavor Wagon raising money to feed the hungry

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local food truck is raising money to feed the hungry.

Trejor Hopkins and his wife created Flavor Wagon last October. They aim to serve healthy food and travel to towns around Topeka, but mainly stay in the Capital City.

Now, they want to do more to feed the hungry. That’s why they created a program called Breaking Bread.

Photo from Facebook/Flavor Wagon

You can donate $5 and that will go toward anyone having a hard time.

“Something my uncles always kept in our ears…just break bread with each other, you know, help each other out,” Hopkins said. “So I’m trying to take that concept and make it a community concept. There’s a lot of people that come around here especially downtown who may not have the means to have a meal, but maybe they’re just one meal away from getting a job or one meal away from changing a life, you never know. It’s a thin line between us and them, it really is, and people fail to realize that.”

The program was launched about two weeks ago and has already raised over $300, but they’d like to collect more and help more people.

You can donate to them through Cash App with the username “$Flavor785”, by Venmo with the username “Flavor785”, make a donation at the donation jar at the window of the food truck or you can add your donation when placing your order.

