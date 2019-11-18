Flint Hills Breadbasket aiming to keep community fed

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – For over 35 years, a Manhattan food pantry has been making sure people in the community don’t go hungry.

Debbie Madsen has been a faithful volunteer at Flint Hills Breadbasket for almost six years.

It’s a place she always knew she wanted to be at.

“It’s so much fun. I look forward to my Bread Basket mornings,’ Madsen said. “It’s doing good things with good people for good people.”

The Flint Hills Bread Basket offers free food to those in need, whether that be through assembling food boxes that are sent out to people in the community or distributing food at their warehouse.

“We help them with their meat, their milk, their eggs, margarine and then all of their shelf staple items and they can use us once a week,” executive director Maribeth Kieffer said.

It’s something that they couldn’t do without the community’s support.

Recently their warehouse was almost entirely wiped out of food, but people in Manhattan made sure it didn’t stay that way for long.

“The community is very generous,” Madsen said. “And if someone like Maribeth comes around and says there’s a need, we need your help, this community responds.”

While the donors play a huge role in keeping the Breadbasket going, so do volunteers like Madsen.

“People need to eat,” she said. “It’s a fundamental basic need and if they’re hungry, then they’re not being productive citizens. They’re not reaching their full potential. And to be a part of helping people reach that potential and filling that need is just immensely satisfying.”

The Flint Hills Breadbasket will be hosting its annual Manhattan Community Thanksgiving Dinner next week from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old Chicago at 2001 Clock Tower Place.