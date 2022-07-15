TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Governor’s office recently announced a new $4 billion construction project with Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. to be located in De Soto, Kansas.

27 News was given an exclusive interview with Governor Kelly to discuss the new project and the work that went into making this project a reality.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly made an official announcement on Wednesday of this week that Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd. has selected De Soto, Kansas as their location for a new electric vehicle battery factory.

Give us an overview of the project recently announced by your office,

“The Panasonic project is absolutely massive. They will be developing state-of-the-art batteries for electric vehicles. There will be a $4 billion capital investment with 4,000 jobs initially. In the long run, we expect about 8,000 jobs to be developed as a result of this Panasonic project, in addition to the 16,500 construction jobs to construct the facility.” Governor Kelly.

What prior work by the state of Kansas went into securing this project?

“There was a lot of strategic work that went into securing this project. We were competing with over 80 other locations in the beginning. It came down to Kansas and Oklahoma. There were a lot of negotiations and a lot of working with local governments and developers to make this happen. This was a very complex, very broad-based project. With cooperation with the legislature we were able to pass the “APEX” bill that allowed us to modify our incentives in a way to be attractive.” said Kelly.

Were there incentives made to Panasonic to secure the deal?

“There has been a lot of talk about the incentive package and how robust it is. It is very robust and is the most we have offered to any company, but we are getting the most in return from it. Not only are we getting a $4 billion operation to come here, but we are getting a $2.5 billion increase in economic impact annually and a $500 million payroll.

What is next for this project?

“There is a lot of work going on now. They are prepping the ground in order to lay the pad for the building. Panasonic will start groundbreaking activities later this year.”

The facility is expected to invest $4 billion and create up to 4,000 jobs at the plant, with an additional 16,000 construction jobs. This state-of-the-art facility will create and supply lithium-ion batteries and accelerate the future of electric vehicle innovation on a global scale.

Panasonic Energy’s current U.S. battery manufacturing operation has shipped more than six billion EV battery cells. Panasonic Energy plans to expand its production of EV batteries as the automotive industry shifts to more sustainable electric technologies.

The proposed development would boost the regional economy, creating opportunities for suppliers and community businesses.“

As the largest private investment in Kansas history and one of the largest EV battery manufacturing plants of its kind in the country, this project will be transformative for our state’s economy, providing in total of 8,000 high-quality jobs that will help more Kansans create better lives for themselves and their children,” said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly.

“Winning this project shows that Kansas has what it takes to compete on a global scale — and that our pro-business climate is driving the technological innovation needed to achieve a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

Last month the state surpassed $9 billion new, private-sector investments since January 2019 resulting in more than 43,500 jobs being created or retained.

In June, Kansas was awarded the Area Development Magazine’s prestigious Gold Shovel Award for the second year in a row. The back-to-back wins are unprecedented in state history.

In March, Kansas won the Governor’s Cup from Site Selection Magazine for having the country’s most economic development investment per capita.



The Kansas City region is the third fastest-growing tech market in the U.S. and is a nucleus of engineering, technology, and automotive manufacturing expertise. With a strong talent pipeline and cutting-edge training programs, the Kansas City market employs nearly 21,000 workers who contribute to the $19 billion KC transportation manufacturing industry.

Photos provided by Office of the Governor.