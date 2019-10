Female Country artists Terri Clark, Pam Tillis, and Suzy Bogguss performed their award winning Country Music at the Prairie Band Casino and Resort Thursday evening.

Terri Clark was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in 2018. She is a 3-time JUNO Award winner and is the only Canadian female member of the legendary Grand Ole Opry. She has been named CCMA Female Vocalist of the Year five times and has taken home eight CCMA Fan’s Choice Award.