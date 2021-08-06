Harlem Globetrotters bring basketball antics to Landon Arena

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Harlem Globetrotters entertained a lively crowd in Landon Arena Friday evening with their on-court antics.

The Globetrotters have played more than 26,000 exhibition games in 124 countries and territories. The team’s signature song is Brothers Bones played to the version of Sweet Georgia Brown. Their mascot is an anthropomorphized globe named “Globie.”

The Globetrotters have been given credit for many of the plays we take for granted in today’s game. Crossover moves, no-look passes, dunks, the fast break, and the long jump shot.

They are innovators of the game and have popularized the jump shot, slam dunk, and invented the half-court hook shot. The team began on the south side of Chicago, Illinois, and on January 7, 1927, the Harlem Globetrotters basketball team played their first game in Hinckley, Illinois.