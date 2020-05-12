Harvesters distributes another record amount of food

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – Harvesters of Topeka held their May food distribution Tuesday morning in the Stormont Vail Events Center parking Lot.
Harvesters volunteers estimated they distributed approximately 40,000 pounds of food to over 250 vehicles.
Harvesters is a regional food bank serving a 26 counties in northwestern Missouri and northeastern Kansas. They provide food and related household products to more than 760 nonprofit agencies including emergency food pantries, community kitchens, homeless shelters, children’s homes and others. They also offer education programs to increase community awareness of hunger and teach about good nutrition.