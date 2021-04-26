Healthier Lyon County adds new multi-use trail

EMPORIA (KSNT) – People in Lyon County now have a new way to get exercise thanks to a local nonprofit.

The nonprofit, along with other partners, recently debuted a new trail at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. It’s a one-mile loop that local officials said it will benefit the community as a whole.

“For healthier reasons, for physical activity, for networking and getting together and just enjoying life here in Lyon County,” said Lyon County Commissioner Rollie Martin.

Healthier Lyon County works to improve the life of people in the county by looking at things like active living, healthy eating and quitting tobacco use. It began in 2014 with a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

Daphne Mertens, Healthier Lyon County Grant Manager, said the new space allows people to walk around without having to worry about cars as a safer trail away from roadways.

“We try to look at our entire county and not just the big city, but we want a space where people can come and have a really good quality of life,” Mertens said. “They can come and get active and feel like they have a safe space to do so.”

Healthier Lyon County also works to make sure sidewalks and bike areas are safe. They’ve also worked with the local farmer’s market to increase access by expanding to some of the smaller towns in the county like Olpe and Americus.

If you want more information about Healthier Lyon County, you can visit their website, or their social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

