Hy-Vee pledges $75,000 to schools during pandemic, enter in sweepstakes for chance win

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Hy-Vee Inc. is pledging $75,000 to be awarded among 55 schools across its eight-state region. The pledge is part of the company’s Fuel Your School campaign, which runs now until Jan. 31.

Customers will receive one automatic entry into the sweepstakes for every eligible product they purchase in-store or online. For official rules, eligible brands and contest details, click here

In February, 50 winners will receive up to $200 in prizes and $1,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In addition, five Grand Prize winners will receive up to $500 in prizes and $5,000 awarded to the school of their choice in Hy-Vee’s eight-state region. In total, 55 schools will receive a total of $75,000 and 55 customers will receive up to $12,500 in prizes.

As coronavirus continues to impact schools and communities, Hy-Vee’s donation to local schools is one way that the company can provide financial assistance to its customers.