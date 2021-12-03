‘It’s a simple thing to do’ – picketers from around the nation gather in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – You may have noticed some picket signs on your Friday morning commute through downtown Topeka.

Outside BNSF Railway, about 22 members from Kansas, Minnesota, Colorado, and other states gathered for an informational picketing.

Organizers claim their time at work isn’t being accounted for correctly. They’re saying after supervisors approve their time, the company will reduce the hours months later. Workers then have to take additional steps, in an attempt to receive the right pay for their work.

One member has a request for higher-ups.

“Stop just cutting the money when the supervisors already approved it. Reach out to the supervisor. It’s a simple thing to do and it makes no sense to have us going back and trying to fight for it when our boss has already approved it,” General Chairman for the Burlington Northern System Federation John Mozinski said.

This is their third day protesting around the country. Thursday, the group was in Dallas picketing in front of the corporate headquarters.