KACEE works to provide environmental education to Kansans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – For over 50 years, a Kansas nonprofit has worked to provide environmental education to people all across the state.

The Kansas Association for Conservation and Environment Education works with educators in schools and informal settings like zoos and nature centers. They provide educators with activities and resources to help kids learn about wildlife, water and natural resources.

About 450 schools across Kansas are “green schools,” which means they frequently look into how their school is using energy, water, waste and more.

Executive Director Laura Downey said a school in Kansas City watched how they used energy and saved their school around $180,000 a year.

She said KACEE aims to grow a healthy and vibrant Kansas for years to come.

“We have the opportunity to help prepare kids to be the problem solvers for tomorrow,” Downey said. “And we are constantly faced with environmental challenges that are in front of us. If there were easy answers to those environmental challenges, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. We’d already have them taken care of.”

Downey reiterated the resources KACEE offers.

“We have the opportunity to equip kids with the knowledge, the skills, the critical thinking, the problem solving that they can go forward and make sure that their children, and their children’s children, and their children’s children have healthy, resilient, vibrant communities with the resources that they need,” she said.

Downey said the organization wants to work with schools as they reopen during the pandemic by providing resources and opportunities for students.

They created a guidance document for schools to refer to. You can read that below.

If you’re interested in learning more about KACEE, click here.

