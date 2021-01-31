Kansans defend reproductive rights at Brown v. Board of Education

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — People from all over the state came together Sunday and marched to defend their reproductive rights at the Brown v. Board of Education site.

The organizers planned the march after the Kansas House of Representatives passed Resolution 5003, also known as the “Value Them Both” amendment on Jan. 22. S. Walker, an individual who marched in the rally hopes to spread pro-choice awareness to all people, no matter how they identify themselves.

“I would really hope that as we are expanding the right for transgender and non-binary individuals that we are including them in conversations about reproductive health, no matter what organs they have internally,” Walker said.

They want people to have the right to choose what happens to their own bodies and they believe this bill, if passed, would take that away.

“It’s very much targeting those who can’t afford to fly out of state or to go somewhere else and have safe abortions, Teresa Delgado, the organizer of the march, said.

This amendment still needs a two-third majority vote from the Senate before it is placed on the Primary ballot in August 2021.