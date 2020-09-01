Kansas Appleseed aims to help people across the state thrive

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – For nearly two decades, a statewide nonprofit has worked to give Kansans a voice.

Kansas Appleseed has several offices located across the state, working to address issues Kansans are facing.

“We believe that every Kansan should be able to live a just, inclusive and thriving life,” said executive director Jami Reever. “We focus on issue areas that we believe will impact Kansan’s lives and improve their quality of life.”

The nonprofit has three campaign areas:

Thriving Focuses on food assistance, child nutrition programs, expanding KanCare and housing justice.

Inclusive Focuses on the 2020 census, voter engagement and welcoming immigrants.

Just Focuses on child welfare, juvenile justice and criminal justice.



Reever said there’s a lot that needs fixed in the state and world, so Kansas Appleseed works to help make those changes.

“To know that when there’s an issue that comes up, when we feel like there’s injustice in the world, we can actually do something about it. And that’s the best feeling,” she said.

If you’re interested in learning more about Kansas Appleseed, click here.

