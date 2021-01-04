Kansas Attorney General, KBI announce ‘National Missing Children’s Day’ poster contest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is now accepting entries for the 2021 Missing Children’s Day poster contest, announced Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

All fifth grade students in the state are invited to submit artwork that represents the contest theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The art must be handcrafted, 8.5 x 14 inches in size and contain the words “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.”

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan set forth May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day.

Entries must be received by Feb. 19. Complete contest rules and application forms are available here. The winner’s poster will also represent Kansas in the national contest. The winner along with their parents and teacher will be eligible for a trip to Washington D.C., to participate in the National Missing Children’s Day ceremony in May of this year.

The 2020 state contest winner was Josiah Mdoe of Topeka who attends Stout Elementary School.