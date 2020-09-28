Kansas Children’s Service League’s annual fundraiser goes virtual

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Many families are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and a statewide organization is working to help them.

The Kansas Children’s Service League works to prevent child abuse and strengthen families across Kansas. Chief Executive Officer Gail Cozadd said they teach people how to deal with things long-term, instead of solving something short-term.

Cozadd said KCSL has seen an increase of families reaching out during the pandemic.

“What we know about child abuse and neglect is that it happens when families are isolated and when there’s higher levels of stress,” she said. “And with the pandemic, you’ve hit the two things that increase that.”

KCSL has had to get creative in their quest to help families during the pandemic.

“It has been a challenge. We have learned different ways to connect with the families. Some of that has been virtual, through Zoom, Facebook, FaceTime, video chats with families,” Cozadd said. “As the weather improved, we began doing porch visits and backyard visits, picnics, things that we could do with them where we could still see them face to face but socially distant and make sure that they were still getting some of that connection they need.”

Although things may look different right now, Cozadd said there are resources available and encourages people to reach out for help when they need it.

“We know kids don’t come with instructions. And you don’t have to be ashamed about, or worried about reaching out for help. Everybody needs help at some point,” she said. “What we offer is a good listening ear who is no judgement and can really just help guide you. And sometimes all it takes is somebody that can listen to you so that you know you’re not alone.”

KCSL normally holds the Red Stocking Breakfast every year in seven locations across the state, however that got cancelled due to the pandemic. In place of that, KCSL is hosting a statewide virtual event on Tuesday, Nov. 10 called “Together We Thrive.”

You can find information on that on their Facebook page once more details are available.

