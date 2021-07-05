Kansas Trails Council maintaining trails across the state

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A statewide organization is working to get more people on trails across the state.

The Kansas Trails Council was founded in the early 1970s and is volunteer-run. The group maintains 14 trails across the state that are non-motorized, meaning they’re meant for hiking, biking, running and riding horses.

“That’s the big part of our work is just being on the trail all the time and looking for ways to improve it and just keep it open for everybody,” said Lyle Riedy, Kansas Trails Council President.

The trails KTC maintains include:

Through grants and donations, they’ve been able to maintain additional trails including Skyline Park Trails in southwest Topeka.

Riedy said being out on the trails improves your quality of life.

“Nature is the best playground out there,” he said. “And there is a lot to be seen when you get off the pavement. It’s incredible the stuff that you see and some people just see the artwork that nature makes in the knots of a tree or a particular rock and it’s interesting because you don’t see that from I-70.”

KTC is hoping to develop more trails across the state in the future. If you're interested in donating or want more information about the Kansas Trails Council, click here.