TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - On January 29, 1861, Kansas was admitted to the Union as free state. It was the 34th state to join the Union.

Jessica Young, Kansas Historical Society Communication Specialist, said "The Kansas Historical Society will be celebrating Kansas' 160th birthday on Friday with a virtual celebration. Our education department has created games, virtual lessons and videos to learn about Kansas History and since this year is also the bicentennial of the Santa Fe Trail, we are also having lessons and activities around that. You can go to kshs.org and search for Kansas Day to participate."