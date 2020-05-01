KSNT Weekend of Giving aims to support local charities devastated by pandemic

KSNT-TV, in partnership with Envista Credit Union and Topeka Community Foundation, is proud to present a ‘Weekend Of Giving”, beginning Friday, May 8th through Sunday, May 10th. The local fundraising effort will give viewers a chance to donate to one entity, the Topeka Community Foundation (TCF), to offset the considerable losses incurred by our local charities during the coronavirus pandemic.

TCF provides support to several local charities, including Capper Foundation, Ronald McDonald House, Let’s Help, and the Topeka Rescue Mission. Your donation will help the most vulnerable of our community.

Fundraising starts Friday, May 8th during KSNT News @ 6. More details to come – be sure to watch KSNT, KTKA, KTMJ, or the CW over the coming weekend!