TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Lakeview Church of the Nazarene, 2835 SE Croco Rd., held Easter Sunday service in their parking lot.

The parking lot was full and additional cars had to park on the street south of the church. Pastor Rob Self held the service in the pouring rain but the wet weather did not keep parishioners away.

The Lakeview Church of the Nazarene plans on holding service next Sunday at 11 am in the parking lot as well.