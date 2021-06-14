Last Stand Brand working to feed the hungry

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local nonprofit is using a community garden to help feed people in the area. Last Stand Brand uses land in Topeka to grow vegetables, supporting sustainable farming, and feeding people who are hungry.

William Randall is the CEO and has been growing vegetables at the corner of Southwest Warren Avenue & Southwest Huntoon Street.

Last Stand Brand works with local farmer’s markets, Harvesters, and the Topeka Rescue Mission. Randall is hoping more gardens can be developed around town to feed even more people.

“The longer I’ve grown vegetables, the more I see there’s a lot of hungry people out there,” he said. “That’s our aim at Last Stand Brand is to grow vegetables. And most importantly, to get people out and start gardening.”

Randall said once people see a few seasons of growing their own vegetables, they’ll be able to hear the Earth calling and take better care of it.

If you want to help the Last Stand Brand, you can show up from 8:30-10:00 a.m. weekday mornings. For more information, click here.