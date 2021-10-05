Local club celebrating National 4-H Week with community service

Topeka, Kan. (KSNT) – Local 4-H club members want you to know about different activities and community service projects they offer, as part of National 4-H Week.

Tuesday is 4-H Spirit Day, so members across the country put on their club shirts to show their pride.

In Topeka, the club is most well known for its contributions to the Shawnee County Fair. But there’s much more to 4-H than country skills.

“It’ll teach you any number of things,” said President of Shawnee County Events Council Austin Stahl. “There’s photography, clothing, buymanship, cooking and baking. So its a very wide experience that people can do and learn so many life skills.”

The Shawnee County 4-H club will be working on a service project this weekend, rebuilding the trail around the Shawnee North Community Center. If you are interested in your child joining a 4-H club near you, click here.