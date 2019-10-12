Making Strides Against Breast Cancer supports Cancer Research and Education

Leader Leadership of Greater Topeka recognized six prominent citizens in Topeka that work towards making a difference in our community. The Awards ceremony was held Friday evening at the Topeka Country Club. Leadership of Greater Topeka is an organization that strives to challenge and motivate traditional and non-traditional leaders by teaching leadership capacities through information, dialogue and hands-on experience. ship of Greater Topeka recognized six prominent citizens in Topeka that work towards making a difference in our community. The Awards ceremony was held Friday evening at the Topeka Country Club. Leadership of Greater Topeka is an organization that strives to challenge and motivate traditional and non-traditional leaders by teaching leadership capacities through information, dialogue and hands-on experience. The 2019 Awardees are,

Rising Star AwardEnedina Patch, Manager, Community Health Engagement, Stormont-Vail HealthLuis Estrada, Migrant Recruitment Specialist, Greenbush - The Southeast Kansas Education Service Center