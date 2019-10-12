Making Strides Against Breast Cancer supports Cancer Research and Education

The 10th Annual American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against breast Cancer 5K walk was held Saturday morning at the State Capitol. Participants in the walk circled the capitol then walked downtown on Kansas Ave. and back to the Capitol. The 5K walk is held each fall to bring awareness and funds to the fight against breast cancer. The American Cancer Society helps those currently dealing with a diagnosis, may face one in the future, or want to avoid cancer altogether through education and risk reduction efforts.