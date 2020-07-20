Manhattan organization works to bring more arts, music to the region

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – MHK Music Network started out as a personal blog, reporting on events going on in the Manhattan area. It’s since expanded to participating in those events and festivals.

The organization has worked with venues in Manhattan such as the Bluemont Hotel, Tallgrass Tap House, Auntie Mae’s and several more.

Board Member Taylor McFall said they have big plans to bring everything to the next level to this region.

“Uplift and enhance the professionalism and well-being of people of the arts in Manhattan and Kansas,” he said.

They now have their own flagship event that happens every June called MidFest. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they had to cancel it along with other events.

“We come from this live events, loving the crowd and that energy, so with coronavirus we can’t do live events,” McFall said. “It’s very difficult. People aren’t comfortable and for good reason.”

They’re having to think about how to take everything more digital and make it an experience for people so that they can continue to have bands and artists creating music.

“I think we’re really just focusing on what it is that we want to do. And looking at if this is going to be the new normal for a little while,” McFall said.

He said they’re optimistic everything will go back to normal at some point, but for now they’re finding ways to still be a platform for local art and music. McFall said they’re looking at how they can do that and hold themselves to the same standard they would for live events.

As a short term goal, the organization sees themselves bringing up the industry in Kansas to bring in more money to the area.

According to McFall, a longer-term goal is to be: “the greatest music town in the central states area and to make this whole region, the flyover states, a place that you actually want to fly to or stop as you’re driving through….We have a unique place in the United States and I want to share our culture with everyone.”

MHK Music Network also offers internships and volunteer opportunities. For more information, click here.