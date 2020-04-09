Mater Dei Childcare Center holds Annual Easter Egg Hunt

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) - A Topeka women's advocacy group has seen an increase in calls since Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a stay-at-home order statewide, according to its CEO.

Kathleen Marker with the Young Women's Christian Association Center for Safety and Empowerment spoke on the rise in calls, and how they're providing free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence, stalking and human trafficking while trying to stay safe.