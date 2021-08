PERRY (KSNT)- After starting construction earlier this year, High Tide 21 officially opens Saturday to the public on the shores of Lake Perry.

The new restaurant is much more than a place to eat. The business also features a large lakefront outdoor patio, full bar, and a large pool with a swim-up bar.

The owners hope that this is just the first step in a larger string of projects to help draw tourists to Lake Perry. The restaurant can be found at 10770 Perry Park Dr. in Perry.