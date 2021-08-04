Mulvane Art Museum celebrates women with “No Endpoint For The Stubborn” exhibit

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Mulvane Art Museums’ newest exhibit, “No Endpoint For The Stubborn” features artwork by Kate Horvat. The exhibit explores the activism of women dedicated to the rights of women.

As a result of 72 years of national activism promoting women’s suffrage, the Nineteenth Amendment’s ratification on August 18, 1920, legally guaranteed American women the right to vote. Yet, due to systematic oppression, the fight for equal rights continues on in the interconnected Civil Rights Movement and the Feminist Movement.

The exhibition addresses the possibility of disorientation in the retelling of lived histories and looks at what gets overwritten in our memories and in the histories and stories told.

