New app to give better experience at Topeka park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Parks and Recreation is making your experience at a local park even better with a new app.

The department partnered with “Otocast” and launched the app for Ward Meade Park a few weeks ago. The app shows 19 points of interest throughout the Old Prairie Town and botanical garden.

Employees are at the park from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but if you come out in the late evening and the buildings are closed and you missed the tour, you can still hear the stories on your own time and get a first-person narrative of what life was like in the late 1800s.

“It’s a really unique opportunity to hear stories and listen to some of the challenges that the early pioneers faced and also learn about our buildings as well,” said John Bell, Ward Meade Park Recreation Program Supervisor.

Otocast is free to download wherever you get your apps. If you don’t have a smartphone, there are handouts available for you in the Mulvane General Store.

