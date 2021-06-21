Ol’ Phogey’s celebrate 10th anniversary ride

TOPEKA (KSNT) – As part of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club, a group of seniors is celebrating a big milestone ride. The Ol’ Phogey’s have been riding every single week for 10 years, which they celebrated last week.

To qualify as an “official Phogey ride,” they have to go at least 10 miles a ride with at least two people. The longest they’ve gone was 150 miles in one day.

Members of the Ol’ Phogey’s say they ride at a conversational pace. It’s a no-drop ride, which means they stop at regular intervals so everyone can catch up.

One of the co-founders said after realizing there weren’t any rides for seniors in the area, they decided to create their own.

“Three of us who happened to be 65 were whining to each other one night that, ‘How come there’s no rides we can do?’ We said, ‘Let’s just make one,'” Bill Lucero said. “So that evolved into the Ol’ Phogey’s when four guys showed up, rode to Dover and back. The rest is, as you might say, history.”

Lucero said all you need to ride with them is a bicycle and a helmet. If you’re interested in joining or want more information about the Ol’ Phogey’s, click here.