Osage Garden & Produce holding food drive throughout November

OSAGE CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman and her husband are giving back to the community through a food drive with an incentive.

Osage Garden & Produce opened right around the time the coronavirus pandemic started hitting northeast Kansas. It’s a full-service greenhouse that focuses on homegrown and local grown produce.

Becky Siljenberg said over the summer she noticed customers talking about how long the line at Harvester’s food giveaways were. That’s when she and her husband got the idea to hold a food drive for their community.

They’re doing a “you give, we give” program, meaning throughout the month of November, if you bring in two canned goods or non-perishable items, they’ll give you a gift.

“I have a big heart and I just want to give, give, give, give, you know,” Siljenberg said. “And we did pretty well this year as a first year business and I want to give back any way that I can and I figured this is the way.”

Their goal is to gather 1,000 items. As of last Friday, they were at about 150 items.

Siljenberg said if you plan on donating, make sure you look at the expiration dates first.

