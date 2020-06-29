Pickleball is a growing sport in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Dean Wineinger brought pickleball to Topeka in 2002 from Casa Grande, Arizona. He soon started giving lessons and the number of pickleball players in Topeka grew to more than 600 members.

The Shawnee County Parks and Recreation department recently refurbished the pickleball courts in Hughes Park located at 7th and SW Parkview Street in west central Topeka.

Dean Wineinger said, “I found pickleball down in Arizona in 2002. My instructor was Dick Walker and I brought pickleball to Topeka in 2002-2003.”

Pickleball player, Janet Diehl, said, “I’m 80 years old and have been playing pickleball for several years. Pickleball is wonderful for all ages.”

Pickleball is a paddle sport suitable for for all ages and skill levels. The rules are simple and the game is easy for beginners to learn and can develop into a quick, fast-paced, competitive game for experienced players. The sport combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong and can be played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net.