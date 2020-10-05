Race Against Breast Cancer pays for mammograms, screenings through community donations

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local nonprofit is working to raise awareness for breast cancer even though its annual fundraiser is now virtual.

Race Against Breast Cancer pays for mammograms, screening and diagnostic for people in medical and financial need across 16 northeast Kansas counties.

Administrator Dawn Robertson said RABC pays for roughly 400-600 mammograms in the course of a year.

She said any donation made to them stays right here in northeast Kansas.

“I love the fact that this nonprofit is only here and only able to do what we can do because of the love and support of our community,” Robertson said. “It is our community that keeps us going. If we did not have that support from area businesses and individuals, we could not pay for the mammograms that we do.”

Race Against Breast Cancer holds its biggest fundraiser every year, a 5K run and walk. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the race was turned virtual and registration is now closed.

However, you can take part in the Give Breast Cancer The Boot fundraiser through Oct. 15. You can find more information about that here. And on Oct. 22, you can take part in Leap Trampoline Park’s Bounce for a Cure. More information is posted about that fundraiser here.

If you have a nonprofit you think we should feature in our Community Matters segment, use are Share It feature.