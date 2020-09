RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department is set to host National Night Out on Oct. 6 at the Riley County Fairgrounds from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy a free meal, virtual community relations session and a drive by display of emergency vehicles all from your car.

After, the Manhattan Fire Department and Riley County EMS will host a Facebook live meet-and-greet.