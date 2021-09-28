Ring a bell? The Salvation Army seeking volunteers early

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Salvation Army had a rough Red Kettle campaign last year due to the pandemic. Now, the organization wants to make sure it has enough volunteers out at stores this winter.

Donations go to help local sports programs, food distribution, and rent assistance. The local development director is looking forward to the bell ringing season.

“With the pandemic, and it’s been a last real crazy two years, I think that having the bells out there gives them a feeling of normalcy,” said Development Director Shelley Robertson. “You know, back to normal maybe.”

The Red Kettle Kickoff is November 19th. To sign up for volunteering with The Salvation Army, click here.