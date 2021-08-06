Safe Streets Coalition sponsors National Night Out kickoff party

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Safe Streets coalition of Topeka held a kickoff party for National Night Out Friday evening in the HyVee parking lot in southwest Topeka.

“The purpose of National Night Out is to get your neighbors together. To get to keep everybody safe in your neighborhood. National Night Out is always the first Saturday in August.” Judy Wilson, NNO Program Coordinator.

Safe Street’s National Night Out for Topeka/Shawnee County was ranked 5th in the nation amoung population 100,000 to 300,000 in 2019.

Over 46 Topeka neighborhoods have National Night Out events planned for this Saturday, August 7th.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live.

Safe Streets serves as the coordinator for National Night Out – Topeka/Shawnee County.

For more information on National Night Out events, contact Judy at 785-266-4606 or email jwilson@safestreets.org.