Safe Streets Coalition sponsors National Night Out on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Safe Streets Coalition held its National Night Out community events on Saturday night.

Over 46 Topeka neighborhoods have National Night Out events planned for this Saturday, August 7th.

National Night Out is a community event that brings people together with the goal of knowing your neighbor and enhancing police-community relations.

Safe Streets serves as the coordinator for National Night Out – Topeka/Shawnee County.

For more information on National Night Out events, contact Judy at 266.4606 or email jwilson@safestreets.org.