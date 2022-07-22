TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Fair continued Friday evening with a concert outside Exhibition Hall.

The “Traynr Band” hails from Valley, Nebraska. Their music is Influenced by Eric Church, Luke Combs, George Strait and Chris LeDoux. The Traynr Band got their start in early 2021 and have been busy ever since. They put on a high energy show, play original songs and cover songs known by country fans everywhere.

Band members include:

Tony Traynr – Lead singer, Acoustic Guitar

Mike Bruening – Drums

Blake Johnson – Bass Guitar

Trevor Baily – Guitar

The 2022 fair theme is “Footloose at the Shawnee County Fair.” The fair is free to the public and open at the following times:

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

There will be a pancake feed from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, with a kids tractor pull at 2 p.m., all in Stormont Vail Events Center’s Exhibition Hall. The fair will continue Sunday with a crowning of the 2022-2023 king and queen. Click here for a schedule of fair events.